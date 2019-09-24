close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Eight-year-old boy sexually assaulted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

DASKA: An eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in the area of Sadar police on Monday. The son of Fayyaz Ahmed was playing in a street when accused Adnan forcibly took him to a house and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday. Anwar was on his way to Daska when two dacoits intercepted him and snatched cash and a cell phone. Police are investigating

LAND GRABBER HELD: Police on Monday arrested an alleged land grabber. On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested alleged land grabber Pervez. The police have registered a case.

