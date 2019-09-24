Eight-year-old boy sexually assaulted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: An eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in the area of Sadar police on Monday. The son of Fayyaz Ahmed was playing in a street when accused Adnan forcibly took him to a house and allegedly sexually assaulted him.
DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday. Anwar was on his way to Daska when two dacoits intercepted him and snatched cash and a cell phone. Police are investigating
LAND GRABBER HELD: Police on Monday arrested an alleged land grabber. On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested alleged land grabber Pervez. The police have registered a case.
DASKA: An eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in the area of Sadar police on Monday. The son of Fayyaz Ahmed was playing in a street when accused Adnan forcibly took him to a house and allegedly sexually assaulted him.
DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday. Anwar was on his way to Daska when two dacoits intercepted him and snatched cash and a cell phone. Police are investigating
LAND GRABBER HELD: Police on Monday arrested an alleged land grabber. On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested alleged land grabber Pervez. The police have registered a case.