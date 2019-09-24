close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Protest against torture of students

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

JHANG: Residents of Kharora Baqir village on Monday staged a demonstration against vagabonds who were involved in torturing and threatening students of Government Girls High School Khewa. The parents of the affected girls gathered in front of the DPO Office and said that some vagabonds of their area were continuously teasing their daughters when they go to their school. Later, DPO Attaur Rehman held talks with the protesters and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan