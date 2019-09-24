close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
September 24, 2019

Five die, 13 injured in road accident near Kallar Kahar

National

S
Sabah
September 24, 2019

CHAKWAL: Five passengers lost their lives and another 13 sustained critical wounds on Monday when a trailer rammed into a passenger bus on motorway near Kallar Kahar. Reportedly, the trailer was on way from Islamabad when it went out of control due to failure of breaks and ploughed through centre barrier and hit the bus that was going to Pindi Ghaib from Sargodha. As a result, five people were killed and 13 others were injured.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan