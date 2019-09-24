Abrogation of Article 370: After other Muslim groups, Salafis also back Modi govt

NEW DELHI: A delegation comprising of the leaders of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and other Muslim organisations Monday called on Indian Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence and apprised him of the JUH general council resolution adopted recently reiterating its stand that Kashmir and its people belonged to India and that JUH deplores every separatist movement and stands up for the cause of united India, international media reported. Shah assured the culture and tradition of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir will not be affected post voiding of Article 370 and bifurcation of IHK into two centrally administered Union Territories. When delegation of leaders of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and other Muslim organisations raised concerns on communication lockdown in the IOK, Shah said a ban on mobile phones was necessitated to thwart Pakistani mischief in spreading rumours and disturbing peace in the Valley.

Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mahdi Salafi, general secretary of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees gave his support to Modi government on abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and rolling out National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country on Saturday when he met with home minister Amit Shah along with the leaders of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind .

Maulana Mahmood Madani, JUH General Secretary asserted that there might be differences of opinion over some issues with the government, but if the matter belongs to the national interest, JUH would stand side by side with it.