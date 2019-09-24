Police still clueless about 3 kids’ killings in Chunian

KASUR: Police have failed to trace the culprits involved in killing of three children in Chunian seven days ago.

The police sources disclosed Monday that 25 suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation, blood samples of more than 600 suspects have been taken, around 200 rickshaw drivers and people of age 18 to 40 were going through the process of blood sampling for DNA, data of people living in rented houses of Ghosia Colony, Chunian, who disappeared was being collected. Data of medical stores involved in selling narcotics was also being collected. While Punjab Forensic Lab has identified bones of Suleman Akram and Ali Hasnain that would be handed over to their families for burial. However, Imran’s body could not be found till the filing of this report. Police identified his clothes with help of his father. Schools opened Monday and according to teachers, students’ attendance was thin. The parents and children were still under shock and fear and parents were not ready to send their children to schools. On the other hand, no press talk was scheduled by DPO Zahid Marwat or other police officers.