Pliskova chasing Barty’s top ranking

PARIS: Ashleigh Barty remains the world number one for another week, according to the latest WTA rankings released Monday, but the Australian faces a tough battle in Wuhan if she is to stay on top.

Barty heads into her first round match against Caroline Garcia at the Wuhan Open with a 321-point lead over Karolina Pliskova in the rankings.The 27-year-old Pliskova is in form having won in Zhengzhou earlier this month, unlike Barty who has struggled since her outstanding start to the season when she won the French Open and in Birmingham.

Barty has held the number one spot since the beginning of September having also occupied it in July and August. WTA rankings as of September 23:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,446 pts

2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,125

3. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,160

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,011

5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,835

6. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,803

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,326

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,225

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935

10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,738

11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,073

12. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,835 (+3)

13. Madison Keys (USA) 2,827 (+3)

14. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2,785 (-1)

15. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2,769 (-1)

16. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,668 (-4)

17. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,630 (+3)

18. C Wozniacki (DEN) 2,597 (-1)

19. A Sevastova (LAT) 2,517 (-1)

20. A Kontaveit (EST) 2,500 (-1).

Anisimova sees dawn of new era in women’s tennis: American youngster Amanda Anisimova believes Bianca Andreescu’s US Open victory is the dawn of a new era in women’s tennis, where the teens are ready to conquer. Canadian 19-year-old Andreescu upset Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows to become the youngest female Grand Slam champion since Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2004.

Anisimova, who turned 18 less than a month ago, joins Andreescu as part of a strong generation of teenagers coming up on tour, and made a splash with her run to the Roland Garros semi-finals in June, where she upset defending champion Simona Halep en route. The world No.29 withdrew from the US Open due to the sudden death of her father-coach Konstantin Anisimov, but watched from afar as Andreescu blasted through the draw towards the title.

“I don’t think we should be as surprised anymore [by young players winning big titles],” said Anisimova, who enjoyed a winning return following a seven-week absence from the tour by defeating Guangzhou runner-up Sam Stosur 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the Wuhan Open first round on Monday.