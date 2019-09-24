CNS Open Shooting gets under way

KARACHI: The 5th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship 2019 got underway here at the Pakistan Navy Shooting Range, PNS Bahadur on Monday. Almost 400 shooters from all over Pakistan are participating in the week-long tournament. During the championship, a total of 24 events will be contested in pistol, rifle and shotgun categories for men, women and youth on different ranges. All matches will be contested under the umbrella of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) as per International Sports Shooting Federation latest rules and regulations. Apart from Pakistan Navy, teams from Services, provinces and various other organisations are participating in the mega event.