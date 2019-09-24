close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
September 24, 2019

Cricketers asked not to feature in unapproved tourneys

Sports

September 24, 2019

LAHORE: The PCB has warned all registered cricketers from participating in unapproved cricket.

The PCB in a statement here on Monday said:”The new PCB Constitution, which came into effect from August 19, replaces the former Regional Cricket Associations and District/Zonal Cricket Associations with Cricket Associations and City Cricket Associations, respectively.” “Therefore, any subsequent tournament organised by the defunct RCAs or DCAs/Zones or any of their former office- bearers falls strictly under the ambit of ‘disapproved cricket’.

The statement further said: “Applications for organising private tournaments can be made under PCB rules for private cricket events available on PCB’s official website.”

It further stated that all registered cricketers are advised to refrain from taking part in such tournaments, which are not recognised and approved by the PCB. The PCB warned that appropriate action may be initiated against such cricketers who continue to participate in disapproved cricket.

