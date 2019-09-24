Fiji makes 12 changes for WC clash

TOKYO: Fiji unveiled a raft of changes Monday for their Rugby World Cup Pool D game against Uruguay, with only three players surviving from their opening clash with Australia.

Captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu, loose forward Leone Nakarawa and centre Semi Radrada will be the only remaining starters from the Australia game for Wednesday’s match. There was no place in the matchday squad for flanker Peceli Yato, who left the field with a concussion during Fiji’s 39-21 defeat to Australia on Saturday. Josh Matavesi was named at fly-half with his brother Samuel on the bench, while Mesulame Dolokoto, Jale Vatubua and Filipo Nakosi will make their World Cup debuts.

Meanwhile, Uruguay coach Esteban Meneses picked a young side for his team’s first match, including two playing professional rugby in France. Los Toros will be led by fly-half Felipe Berchesi, who plays for the southern French team Dax, and can also count on experienced flanker Juan Manuel Gaminara, who played all three games for Uruguay at the 2015 World Cup.