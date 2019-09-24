close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
AFP
September 24, 2019

Wales beat Georgia 43-14

Sports

AFP
September 24, 2019

TOYOTA CITY, Japan: Six Nations champions Wales opened their Rugby World Cup campaign with a bonus-point 43-14 victory over Georgia in Toyota City on Monday. The victory not only sent out a signal of intent to main Pool D rivals Australia, who beat Fiji in their opener, but also dispelled any doubts there might have been of a hangover in the Welsh camp over the sending home of assistant coach Rob Howley amid allegations of illegal betting.

