DC United beat Seattle 2-0

WASHINGTON: With goals from Lucas Rodriguez and Frederic Brillant, Wayne Rooney’s DC United celebrated their MLS Cup playoff berth with a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

DC United’s Major League Soccer playoff berth was secured a day earlier thanks to the Chicago Fire’s draw with Cincinnati, Orlando’s loss to Houston and LA Galaxy’s win over Montreal. But they jumped from sixth to fourth in the Eastern Conference with the victory. Rodriguez put DC ahead with his sixth goal of the season in the 14th minute. Brillant added the insurance in the 54th when former England and Manchester United star Rooney put a low free kick through the box and Brillant cut in front of Jordy Delem to redirect the ball into the goal.

Rooney was denied twice by the woodwork in another standout performance in what will be his last season in MLS. He has agreed join Derby from January 2020 as player-coach of the English Championship side.