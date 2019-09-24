Northern become a punching bag for other teams:

ISLAMABAD: The change in the format, playing conditions and coaching staff has reduced Rawalpindi-Islamabad based Northern Association as a punching bag for other teams.

In the latest Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match that concluded at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Monday, Central Punjab finished off Northern by an innings and 100 runs.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi had always stayed at the forefront of domestic first class cricket in recent past. However, the two matches so far held this season under newly-adopted format saw Northern struggle to put up a better show as in both matches they were forced to follow on.

It may be recalled that instead of former coaches of Rawalpindi-Islamabad, presently former Test cricketer M Wasim has taken over as the coach of newly-established Northern Association.

On Monday Northern were beaten all ends up by Central Punjab as none of the batsmen made any worthwhile contribution in both the innings the team played. Resuming their seconds inning on third day morning, Northern were restricted to 219 in the second innings. Allrounder Hammad Azam (38), young Haider Ali (33), pacer bowlers Waqas Ahmad (28) and Musa Khan (27*) turned out to be the leading run-getters. Umar Amin (3), Rohail Nazir (5) and Umar Waheed (27) never came up to the challenge as not a single innings of any substance was played during Northern innings.

In second innings, off-spinner Bilal Asif (4-57) and left arm spinner Zafar Gohar (3-87) made inroads into Northern second innings. Zafar returned with the match figure of seven for 123. Right arm pacer Ehsan Adil finished the match with 6 for 30.

Scores: Central Punjab 433 all-out in 107.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 157, Azhar Ali 155, Saad Nasim 31, Rizwan Hussain 30, Nauman Ali 4-104, Musa Khan 3-78, Raza Hasan 2-94)

Northern 114 all out, 60.3 overs (Raza Hasan 20, Nauman Ali 17, Umar Amin 12, Umar Waheed 12, Zafar Gohar 4-36, Ehsan Adil 3-15, Bilal Asif 2-13) and 219 all out in 66.3 overs (Hammad Azam 38, Haider Ali 33, Musa Khan 27*, Bilal Asif 4-57, Zafar Gohar 3-87, Ehsan Adil 2-15).

Meanwhile at Bugti Stadium Quetta, Southern Punjab were left struggling to avoid defeat at the hands of Balochistan on the third day Monday. The visitors were tottering at 132 for three in 33 overs in their second innings, with Umar Siddiq and first innings centurion Imran Rafiq batting on 26 and 16 respectively, when stumps were drawn for the day after being forced to follow-on.

Overnight 161 for three, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 308 in 94.4 overs in the first innings. That was in reply to Balochistan’s only innings of 500-9 declared.

The Shan Masood-led side needs 60 more runs to make the home team bat again. After a solid 84-run opening-stand between Shan (45) and Sami Aslam (37), Southern Punjab lost three wickets in quick succession which reduced them to 97 for three. Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed both the openers to have figures of two for 46.

Earlier, Imran Rafiq, who was 56 not out overnight, completed his third century in first-class cricket to help Southern Punjab cross the 300-run mark in the first innings. The left-handed batsman remained not out on 110, facing 239 deliveries and hitting 19 fours and a six. He stayed at the wicket for 345 minutes.

Scores: At Bugti Stadium: Balochistan 500-9, 130.5 overs (Azeem Ghumman 163, Imran Farhat 117, Imran Butt 66, Ammad Butt 54; M Irfan 5-131, Bilawal Bhatti 2-104)

Southern Punjab 308 all-out, 94.4 overs (Imran Rafiq 110 not out, Umar Siddiq 67, Bilawal Bhatti 57; M Asghar 3-41, Umar Gul 2-31, Taj Wali 2-50, Yasir Shah 2-126) and after follow-on 132-3, 33 overs (Shan Masood 45, Sami Aslam 37, Umar Siddiq 26 not out; Yasir Shah 2-46)

At UBL Sports Complex Karachi, a gutsy century by Ashfaq Ahmed, his second in as many matches, saw Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 296 for six against Sindh before the third day’s play had to be called off due to rain.

Resuming his innings on 28, with his team on 97 for two, the 32-year-old batsman scored 113 off 257 balls, 15 of them going for fours.

His overnight partner, Adil Amin – who finished with 70 runs from 127 balls – added only seven more runs as the 111-run stand between the two for the third wicket came to an end.

Ashfaq, however, held the other end for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stitched a crucial fifth-wicket partnership worth 97 runs with all-rounder Zohaib Khan, who was not out on 70 after facing 149 balls.

With 21 runs from 41 balls, Umar Khan was the other unbeaten batsman before the day had to be ended.

For Sindh, slow left-arm Kashif Bhatti took three wickets, leaking 99 runs. Right-arm medium-fast Tabish Khan, who had taken one wicket yesterday, added another wicket to his tally.

Scores: Sindh 476-9 dec, 148.5 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 174, Fawad Alam 100 not out, Asad Shafiq 81, Khurram Manzoor 40, Saud Shakil 25; Adil Amin 5-81, Sameen Gul 3-50)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 296-6, 107 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 113, Adil Amin 70, Zohaib Khan 70 not out, Umar Khan 21*, Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Tabish Khan 2-65).