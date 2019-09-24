Wedding misery for man named Thomas Cook as travel firm collapses

LONDON: A British man named Thomas Cook said Monday he feared his dream wedding in Greece was ruined after the collapse of the holiday firm with the same name. Cook, 29, is on the island of Rhodes with his partner Amelia Binch, 27, and their two children ahead of their planned wedding on Friday. But they worry the ceremony may not go ahead while they wait to be repatriated, while some guests are still in Britain, the Nottingham Post newspaper reported. “Thomas Cook promised us a surprise on our wedding because of my name but this was not the surprise we were expecting,” he told the paper. The couple, from the town of Hucknall near Nottingham in central England, said they had spent almost Â£10,000 (11,300 euros, $12,400) on a wedding package with Thomas Cook.