Tue Sep 24, 2019
AFP
September 24, 2019

UK Supreme Court to rule on parliament suspension today

World

AFP
September 24, 2019

LONDON: The Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday on whether British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in shutting down parliament in the run-up to the country’s scheduled EU exit next month. Britain’s highest court will rule on the legality of Johnson’s advice to Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue parliament for five weeks until October 14 — just a fortnight before Brexit day on October 31. After three days of hearings last week, a spokeswoman said the decision would be made at 10:30 am (0930 GMT), with seven of the 11 judges who were involved in the case set to attend. Johnson, who took office in July, insists the decision to suspend parliament earlier this month was a routine move allowing his new government to launch a fresh legislative programme.

