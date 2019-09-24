Trial opens for five women in ‘plot’ to bomb Notre-Dame

PARIS: Five women went on trial Monday in an alleged plot to detonate a car bomb in front of Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral when France was battling a wave of Islamist attacks that have killed over 250 people since 2015. It is the first time women have appeared on charges of jihadist terrorism in an assize court, which handles the most serious crimes in France. Four of the women risk up to life in prison and the fifth a 30-year sentence for the September 2016 plot at the mediaeval cathedral, which in April 2019 was ravaged by an accidental fire.