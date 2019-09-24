close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 24, 2019

Trial opens for five women in ‘plot’ to bomb Notre-Dame

World

AFP
September 24, 2019

PARIS: Five women went on trial Monday in an alleged plot to detonate a car bomb in front of Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral when France was battling a wave of Islamist attacks that have killed over 250 people since 2015. It is the first time women have appeared on charges of jihadist terrorism in an assize court, which handles the most serious crimes in France. Four of the women risk up to life in prison and the fifth a 30-year sentence for the September 2016 plot at the mediaeval cathedral, which in April 2019 was ravaged by an accidental fire.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World