Bouteflika brother stands trial with Algerian ex-spy chiefs

BLIDA: The brother of Algeria’s deposed president Abdelaziz Bouteflika went on trial with two former intelligence chiefs and a political party head accused of plotting against the military, Algerian television reported. Said Bouteflika, widely seen as the real power behind the presidency after his brother suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013, faces allegations of “undermining authority of army” and “conspiring” against the state. Former defence minister Khaled Nezzar has alleged that as protests mounted against the veteran leader in April, Said Bouteflika had considered declaring emergency and firing army chief General Gaid Salah.