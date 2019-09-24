Hundreds of Moroccan women say they are sex, abortion ‘outlaws’

RABAT: Hundreds of Moroccan women in a rare manifesto Monday said they had broken what they called their country’s “unfair” laws punishing extramarital relations and abortions.

The statement comes as a Moroccan female journalist stands trial for allegedly having sex outside of wedlock and illegally terminating a pregnancy. “We, Moroccan citizens, declare that we are outlaws,” the women said in the text published in Moroccan media outlets and due to appear in French daily Le Monde on Tuesday.

“We are violating unfair and obsolete laws,” read the text, which was co-written by award-winning Franco-Moroccan author Leila Slimani. “We are having sex outside wedlock. We are suffering, enabling or being complicit of abortion,” declared its 490 signatories. Article 490 of the penal code punishes sexual relations out of wedlock, while the law also forbids all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.