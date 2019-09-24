close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
September 24, 2019

Cop stabbed to death near Tunisia court

World

AFP
TUNIS: An unidentified assailant stabbed a policeman to death outside a court in northern Tunisia on Monday, the interior ministry said. The attack outside the appeals court in the city of Bizerte also wounded a member of the military, the ministry said in a statement. The assailant was immediately detained and investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the assault, it said, without providing further details. The attack comes as Tunisia is in the midst of the country’s second free presidential elections since the 2011 ouster of autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. A second round next month is to pit law professor and political outsider Kais Saied against jailed media tycoon Nabil Karoui.

