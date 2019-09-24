Protesters block US capital to demand action on climate change

WASHINGTON: Thousands of environmental protesters blocked traffic in central Washington on Monday to demand action on climate change in the capital of one of the main emitters of greenhouse gases.

Small group of demonstrators gathered at key intersections in the city to “bring attention to everybody that this is not just Washington DC, this is the entire planet,” said protester Maryan Pollock.

The street protests came as world leaders gathered at the United Nations headquarters in New York for a special summit on climate change. Just a few blocks from the White House, members of the Extinction Rebellion group towed a pink sailboat to block K Street, famous for its lobbying firms.

“The boat reminds us that (Washington) DC will be under water because of rising sea levels,” said Pollock. Several activists chained themselves to the boat to prevent police from moving dispersing them, forcing officers to use buzz saws to cut them loose.