Rouhani heads to UN in bid to win support against ‘cruel’ US

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani was headed for New York on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly on a mission to win support for Iran against “cruel” pressure from its arch-foe the United States.

Iran on Monday reiterated its conditions for any talks with the US. “If the US is ready to end sanctions and come back to the conditions of the nuclear agreement, the way would be open for us to make a decision,” said Rabiei.

“One of these decisions could be negotiations,” the spokesman said. French President Emmanuel Macron held out hope of a breakthrough despite the Saudi attacks. “Did the chances of a meeting increase with these strikes? No, we have to be clear, we can see that things are getting tense,” he said. But “the two main players are there”, he said, referring to the presence of Rouhani and Trump in New York. “Something can happen.”

Relations between London and Tehran are soured after Iran seized the British-flagged Stena Impero on July 19 for allegedly breaking “international maritime laws”. Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Monday the tanker was “free” to leave after the completion of legal proceedings, without specifying when it might set sail. Arriving at the UN, US President Donald Trump was asked about the possibility of meeting Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani after tensions over an attack on Saudi oil facilities. “We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters.