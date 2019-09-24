66 countries vow carbon neutrality by 2050: UN

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Sixty-six countries have signaled their intent to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, the United Nations said Monday, seen as a vital goal in preventing catastrophic longer term climate change.

“In terms of the 2050 group, 66 governments are joined by 10 regions, 102 cities, 93 businesses and 12 investors — all committed to net zero CO2emissions by 2050,” the office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

“The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win,” he said. Some 60 world leaders have convened for the UN Climate Action Summit in New York aimed at reinvigorating the faltering Paris agreement, at a time when mankind is releasing more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than at any time in history.

The UN estimates that the world needs to increase its current efforts five-fold to contain climate change to the levels dictated by science — a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius by the year 2100 to avoid escalating climate damage. Countries announced commitments to carbon reduction targets under the Paris Agreement of 2015, and are now expected to update their “nationally determined contributions” by 2020.

The global average temperature is set to rise to at least 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) official said on Monday.

“Basically we are on track to reach at least 1.2- 1.3 degrees centigrade (above pre-industrial levels) over the next five years,” said Omar Baddour, WMO senior scientific officer, in response to a Reuters question.

The comments came after the U.N. agency released a report on Sunday showing that the period from 2015-2019 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record, rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius over 2011-2015.—News desk

Russia adopts Paris climate agreement: Russia´s prime minister on Monday gave formal support to the Paris climate agreement and ordered Russian laws to be adapted to its obligations, according to a decree posted on the government´s website.

The document signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says that Russia is formally adopting the 2015 Paris agreement and will now “allocate financial resources... to developing countries for prevention and adaptation to climate change,” the government said.

Presenting his decree at a government meeting, Medvedev said that it is important for Russia to participate in the process of reducing emissions.

“The threat of climate change is (the) destruction of the ecological balance, increased risks for successful development of key industries... and most importantly, threat to safety of people living on permafrost and increase of natural disasters.

The news comes just hours ahead of a new major UN climate summit, aimed to reinvigorate the faltering Paris accord as mankind is releasing more greenhouse gases than ever into the atmosphere.