Five die in Salt Range bus-trailer collision

ISLAMABAD: Five persons were killed while 20 others injured when a speeding bus collided with a trailer in Jhelum on Monday.

According to Rescue sources the driver of the passenger bus lost control over the steering due to over-speeding and it crashed into a trailer in the area of Salt Range, a private news channel reported.

Ill-fated incident claimed five lives on the spot while left 20 others injured, the condition of four injured were stated serious till filling the report, the sources said.