Tue Sep 24, 2019
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 24, 2019

Annexation of IOK: Kashmiri students in New Delhi facing financial crunch

National

ISLAMABAD: Many young Kashmiris, living in Indian capital New Delhi, have been facing a harrowing time financially after the annexation of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) followed by the communication blackout back home and continued curfew.

According to reports fifty days on, they are facing a severe shortage of funds and many have been forced to put their careers at stake and return home. “Kashmiris are very self-conscious when it comes to money. They would rarely ask friends or classmates for it,” said a Korean language student at a university in New Delhi.

Some organisations had ostensibly started a campaign to lend money to Kashmiris. “When some of us responded to such ‘offers to help’ on social media, they asked us for a deadline to repay the money,” said Javid, a PhD aspirant. “It was outrageous and insulting,” he added.

