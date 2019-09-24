NDRFM okays 10 projects for Disaster Risk Reduction

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) approved 10 projects for Disaster Risk Reduction worth Rs4.9 billion, extending grant financing up to Rs3.6 billion.

The NDRMF’s Board of Directors, in a meeting chaired by Secretary of Finance Division Naveed Kamran Baloch and attended by Additional Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Zulfiqar Haider Khan, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Hassan Nasir Jamy, Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB), Ms Xiaohong Yang, Chief Executive Officer (NDRMF), Lt General (R) Nadeem Ahmed and Company Secretary (NDRMF), Muhammad Mehran Afzal.

These projects will be implemented by the Punjab / Sindh /Gilgit-Baltistan Irrigation Departments, Provincial Disaster Manager Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Communication and Works Department AJ&K, Rescue 1122 Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and Muslim Aid Pakistan.

The projects include activities related to Flood Protection Works, Tsunami & Earthquake Early Warning System, Landslide Control Management, Emergency Response Services, Weather Radar System, Drought Mitigation and Community Based Disaster Risk Management.

The total cost of the approved projects is Rs4,924.953 million out of which NDRMF shall finance Rs3,606.424 million (73.23%) through a grant whereas the remaining 26.77% contribution, amounting to Rs1,318.529 million, shall be made available by the respective government and non-government entities. The projects are anticipated to protect vulnerable communities while enhancing Pakistan’s resilience to natural and climatic hazards.

NDRMF’s Board of Directors has also previously approved funding for projects to be implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Punjab Irrigation Department (PID), Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) and a joint venture of Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) & Aga Khan Planning & Building Services. These projects also focused on disaster risk reduction and preparedness.

The NDRMF is committed to reducing socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country & its population to natural hazards and climate change, through financing investments in disaster risk reduction and preparedness that have high economic impacts.

All projects for which NDRMF is extending grant financing, have undergone rigorous evaluation process as per Fund’s devised Project Selection and Evaluation Criteria, while promoting gender equality, along with ensuring environmental and social safeguards. NDRMF has also put in place a strong monitoring framework to ensure that all the funded projects are implemented in an effective and transparent manner, thereby reducing disaster risks and protecting the local population from disasters.