PML-N intra-party electionIHC seeks reply from ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to respondents on a petition challenging the intra party elections of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Balochistan.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC took up the petition filed by the PML-N’s office bearers of Balochistan district Ajmal Awan and Asghar Ali.

The bench has directed PML-N Balochistan President, Abdul Qadir, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit written reply till next date of hearing.

The petitioner’s counsel Muhammad Ishtiaq Advocate pleaded before the court that the current intra party elections in the province were disputed, adding that the fair and transparent elections were right of party workers.

He prayed to the court to declare the PML-N’s intra party elections in Balochistan as null and void. The lawyer said that the ECP had also been informed about the controversial elections. After hearing arguments from the petitioner, the bench adjourned hearing of the case till two weeks.