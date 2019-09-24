Dengue fever death toll climbs to 75 in Bangladesh

DHAKA: The mosquito-borne dengue fever has claimed 75 lives and infected over 85,000 persons across Bangladesh so far this year.

The death toll climbed to 75 on Monday as the Bangladeshi government confirmed seven more dengue fever deaths including four this month and three last month, according to the latest figure reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health.

According to report, the deaths included two in April, six in June, 32 in July, 31 in August and four this month.

DGHS said after reviewing 126 deaths, the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed 75 dengue deaths so far.

According to DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 14,191 more dengue cases were recorded so far this month after 52,636 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease last month, which were more than the total number of patients in any past year.

Based on the latest record of the DGHS, it seemed that dengue fever cases were on a downward trend in the country this month.

A total of 461 fresh dengue cases including 143 in Dhaka were reported in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Monday, the DGHS data showed.

Dengue took an alarming turn in Bangladesh with a total of 85,288 cases from Jan. 1 to Sept. 23 as compared to 10,148 cases and 26 deaths in the country last year.