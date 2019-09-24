close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
AFP
September 24, 2019

Nine killed in two Burkina Faso attacks

National

AFP
September 24, 2019

OUAGADOUGOU: Nine people have been killed in two attacks in northern Burkina Faso, a region bearing the brunt of a revolt, officials said on Monday.

"Six people were killed by armed men overnight Saturday at Pissele, near Bourzanga," a security official said. Bourzanga is located about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Djibo, a hotspot for attacks.

A local administrative official said three people "were shot dead in the village of Bool-Kiiba," and their bodies were found after the assailants left.

Others were unaccounted for, the official said, adding that the attackers also looted possessions, including motorbikes. A security official confirmed that an attack on Bool-Kiiba had taken place but was unable to give a toll.

Burkina Faso has become part of a seven-year-old insurgency in the poor, fragile Sahel region.

