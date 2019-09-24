Nine killed in two Burkina Faso attacks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OUAGADOUGOU: Nine people have been killed in two attacks in northern Burkina Faso, a region bearing the brunt of a revolt, officials said on Monday.
"Six people were killed by armed men overnight Saturday at Pissele, near Bourzanga," a security official said. Bourzanga is located about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Djibo, a hotspot for attacks.
A local administrative official said three people "were shot dead in the village of Bool-Kiiba," and their bodies were found after the assailants left.
Others were unaccounted for, the official said, adding that the attackers also looted possessions, including motorbikes. A security official confirmed that an attack on Bool-Kiiba had taken place but was unable to give a toll.
Burkina Faso has become part of a seven-year-old insurgency in the poor, fragile Sahel region.
OUAGADOUGOU: Nine people have been killed in two attacks in northern Burkina Faso, a region bearing the brunt of a revolt, officials said on Monday.
"Six people were killed by armed men overnight Saturday at Pissele, near Bourzanga," a security official said. Bourzanga is located about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Djibo, a hotspot for attacks.
A local administrative official said three people "were shot dead in the village of Bool-Kiiba," and their bodies were found after the assailants left.
Others were unaccounted for, the official said, adding that the attackers also looted possessions, including motorbikes. A security official confirmed that an attack on Bool-Kiiba had taken place but was unable to give a toll.
Burkina Faso has become part of a seven-year-old insurgency in the poor, fragile Sahel region.