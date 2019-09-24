Justice Khosa stresses correct narration of FIR

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Monday emphasised devising a uniform strategy across the country regarding correct narration of FIR, unnecessary arrest, and false evidence so that misuse and abuse of process of registration of criminal cases and department of police could be discouraged.

The chief justice was presiding over a meeting of the Police Reforms Committee here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, serving IGPs from all four provinces, ICT, GB, AJ&K and former Inspector Generals of Police Afzal Ali Shigri, (Convener), Asad Jahangir Khan, Dr Shoaib Suddle, Tariq Khosa, and designated Director General of National Police Bureau to discuss agenda items i.e. public complaints redressal mechanism; measures taken to improve quality of investigation and result thereof; and enhancing the effectiveness of criminal justice system dealing with ATA cases.

During the meeting, the CJP while giving the future plan of working of PRC, emphasised need for role of National Police Bureau in devising a uniform strategy across the country regarding correct narration of FIR, unnecessary arrest, and false evidence so that misuse and abuse of process of registration of criminal cases and department of police could be discouraged.

The CJP showed his concern over alarming rate of acquittal in murder cases due to different flaws in investigation. It was unanimously decided that the committee will consider these important issues as a next step for successfully achieving the goal of police reforms in the country.

National Police Bureau with consultation of all the inspector generals of police will prepare a proposal on aforementioned issues and will share with the committee. During the meeting, all IGPs informed that the District Assessments Committees (DACs) have been established across the county at district level having the composition: (i) a retired district and sessions judge having significant expertise in criminal cases (ii) An SP investigation (iii) An investigating Officer (iv) A prosecutor (v) A senior lawyer having experience in criminal cases and a young lawyer.

The mandate assigned to DACs is to evaluate the judgements passed in the murder cases and review cases of acquittal and bail. They informed that the DACs are effectively working for improving the quality of investigations.

On the occasion, the Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman LJCP, showed his full confidence and satisfaction over the working of complaint redressal centers and DACs. He added that with the efforts of the member of the PRC first two steps i.e. complaint redressal mechanism and establishment of DACs to review the cases of acquittal and bails for improving the quality of investigation, have been successfully accomplished.

The public has shown confidence and trust in the working of police complaint cells. This has reduced the unnecessary burden of thousands of cases on judiciary. Besides, the general public remains as beneficiary of these complaint cells as relief has been extended to them being speedy and without additional monetary burden which is their fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Gulzar Ahmed emphasised need of confidence building of public at large on police and said that police need to play its role in improving law and order situation in the country especially in the rural areas.

He asserted that majority of the population of the country is residing in the rural areas and there is likelihood of exertion of pressure techniques upon police by the local influential persons in such situation role of the police becomes more important in finding the truth from false and motivated criminal cases.

Earlier, Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan, Secretary LJCP, gave an overview of the agenda of the meeting.