Annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum

NEW YORK: Michael Bloomberg on Monday announced the official programme for the third annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum (GBF), which will take place on September 25, 2019 in New York City.

More than 50 heads of state and delegation from six continents, along with over 200 of the world's most prominent business leaders, have committed to attend the Forum he is hosting to address the rise of economic and environmental instability, international media reported.

Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, said: "The Global Business Forum will take on these and other urgent issues, building partnerships and spreading ideas that can improve lives and protect our planet."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address of the morning plenary, followed by a conversation between Bloomberg and Prime Minister Modi. Plenary sessions will feature some of the world's most influential heads of state and CEOs exploring: Harnessing the Power of Finance to Fight Climate Change, Investing in a Low-Carbon Future in Emerging Markets, Where Global Trade and Climate Intersect, China's Achievements and Challenges in Tackling Climate Change, and a Conversation on Modern Leadership.

Speakers include the Rt. Hon. Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand; Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England; Michael Corbat, Citigroup CEO; Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO; Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO; Christine Lagarde, former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and incoming President of the European Central Bank and others.