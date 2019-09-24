Sanjrani seeks world help to end Indian violence in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday called upon the global community to take notice of the gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and play active role in bringing an end to the atrocities of Indian occupying forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that 50 days had passed and people in the occupied valley were facing the worst situation, which called for urgent humanitarian attention from the world community, human rights organisations and other forums. He expressed these views at ‘Wahdat e Ummat’ conference organised by Pakistan Ulema Council at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Sanjrani emphasised that there was need to forge unity in ranks and come forward for addressing the problems faced by the Muslims. Chairman Senate said the government had condemned the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and the parliament and people of Pakistan had also expressed solidarity with the brotherly country by condemning the attack.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historical ties and both stood by the side of each other in testing times. He said that ‘our relationship is based on cultural and religious similarities’.

The chairman Senate also felicitated King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Mohammad bin Salman on the occasion of 89th National Day of Saudi Arabia. He lauded Ulema role in promoting bilateral relations between the two sides.

The chairman Senate appreciated Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and organisers for arranging the conference.