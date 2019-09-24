Leader says efforts being made to strengthen PPP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party district head Mian Feroz Jamal Kakakhel on Monday said that efforts were being made to reinvigorate the party in the Nowshera district. Speaking at a press conference here, he said he had requested the top party leadership to constitute a committee comprising senior PPP leaders from the province to learn about the issues of workers.
NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party district head Mian Feroz Jamal Kakakhel on Monday said that efforts were being made to reinvigorate the party in the Nowshera district. Speaking at a press conference here, he said he had requested the top party leadership to constitute a committee comprising senior PPP leaders from the province to learn about the issues of workers.