Pakhtun Culture Day marked: ANP calls for respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that Pakistan and Afghanistan should devise foreign policies in line with their national interests instead of protecting the interests of superpowers.

Speaking at the Pakhtun Culture Day organized by Pakhtun Students Federation here on Monday, the ANP leader said that sustainable peace in the region was impossible without accepting the sovereignty of Afghanistan. He said that the global community could not think of peace when steps for restoration of peace in Afghanistan were not taken.

The ANP leader said that terrorism had affected generations of Pakhtuns, adding that peace talks should be resumed to provide hope to the people of the region.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that Prime Minister narrative was tantamount to providing grounds for third world war, saying that economically weak states should not talk about the use of atom bombs.

The ANP leader said that Pakistan had poor relations with all its neighbours. He said the government was improving relations with the US at the cost of those with China.