Two die on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A motorcyclist and a passerby died and another was injured when an oil tanker hit a bike on Indus Highway at Jatta Mines. Taimur, 27 and his brother Ramazan, 24 were riding a motorcycle when the oil tanker hit them. Taimur and passerby Abdullah died on the spot while Ramazan was injured.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A motorcyclist and a passerby died and another was injured when an oil tanker hit a bike on Indus Highway at Jatta Mines. Taimur, 27 and his brother Ramazan, 24 were riding a motorcycle when the oil tanker hit them. Taimur and passerby Abdullah died on the spot while Ramazan was injured.