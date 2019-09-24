Nowshera Sports Festival gets underway

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera Sports Festival kicked off at the Farooq Stadium here on Monday.

Thousands of players participated in the opening ceremony where a musical show and firework was set off. Member Provincial Assembly Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and others were present as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said that cricket, hockey, volleyball, basketball, turn of war, badminton, kabbadi, taekwondo, kickboxing and others games would be played.

He said that the sports festival was being held with the view to give the youth an opportunity to exhibit their talent.