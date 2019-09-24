Traders to march on Parliament on Oct 7

ISLAMABAD: Following failure of talks with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the traders’ community has announced to march on Parliament House on October 7 against economic and taxation policies of the government.

Addressing a press conference here, President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran (Central Traders Organisation) Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry said that traders coming from across the country would march on Parliament House from Melody Market after attending the traders’ convention.

Kashif Chaudhry said the economic team of prime minister on dictation from the IMF was following policy of confrontation with the traders’ community. He regretted that prime minister and the finance minister have no time to hear traders' grievances and everything has been left on the FBR officials.

He said the imposition of CNIC condition on purchase above a specific amount is resulting economic murder of traders and as a result, the sale has reduced by 40 percent.

Kashif Chaudhry added that instead of controlling smuggling, the FBR has created hurdles in way of legal imports while shops were also being raided, retail and wholesale markets are giving deserted look. He pointed out that the government had already rejected their 32-point charter of demands.

The representatives of traders from across the country including Atique Mir, Abdul Jabbar Multani, Abdul Rehman Khan and others were also present.