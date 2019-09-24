US energy sector CEO’s meet Modi

HOUSTON: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "fruitful" meeting with CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his week-long US visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It added that the meeting focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the United States, international media reported.

The prime minister has just concluded a fruitful interaction with top energy sector CEOs at a Roundtable meeting in Houston. Discussion focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the US,” MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister’s Office said that India and the US are looking to diversify cooperation in energy sector.