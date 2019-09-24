KP Assembly

PPP challenges ordinance giving powers to army

By Desk news

PESHAWAR: PPP has challenged in the KP Assembly an ordinance, passed by the KP governor in the dark of night, giving vast powers to the army for providing help to the civilian administration.

Through a calling attention notice, the PPP MPA stated through the ordinance, the army had been given powers even more than those vested in the army during any martial law.