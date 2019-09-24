tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PPP challenges ordinance giving powers to army
By Desk news
PESHAWAR: PPP has challenged in the KP Assembly an ordinance, passed by the KP governor in the dark of night, giving vast powers to the army for providing help to the civilian administration.
Through a calling attention notice, the PPP MPA stated through the ordinance, the army had been given powers even more than those vested in the army during any martial law.
PPP challenges ordinance giving powers to army
By Desk news
PESHAWAR: PPP has challenged in the KP Assembly an ordinance, passed by the KP governor in the dark of night, giving vast powers to the army for providing help to the civilian administration.
Through a calling attention notice, the PPP MPA stated through the ordinance, the army had been given powers even more than those vested in the army during any martial law.