IHC bans using social media by judicial officers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday imposed ban on judicial officers for using social media accounts and announced to take disciplinary actions against those who were found in violating the orders.

A circular issued by the Registrar Office Islamabad stated the IHC had serious concern over use of social media by the judicial officers.

It stated that the use of twitter, facebook and other accounts by the officers comes under misconduct. The circular had been served to all courts of Islamabad.