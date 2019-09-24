50th day of clampdown:Brute Indian troops detain, torture children in IOK raids

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA: In Occupied Kashmir brute Indian troops are not sparing the children even detain and torture them in their raids.

According to a report while talking to BBC seventeen Kashmiri families said that Indian forces conduct raids in different places in the Valley and take their children away keep them in detention centers and maim and wound them.

Amid the military siege and communications blackout that entered the 50th consecutive day on Monday the residents of the territory was turning to Pakistani TV channels available on dish as a means to connect themselves to the outside world.

According to Kashmir Media Service, ever since the Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, demand for the dish has grown manifold as the authorities have imposed restrictions on local cable operators from transmitting Pakistani channels.

A free-to-air dish launched last year had been popular among subscribers. “There is little demand in Jammu city, but people from Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri come looking for the dish, as it is in short supply in their area. “Dealers from these districts and the Valley procure it directly from Delhi,” said a Jammu dealer.

Kashmiris have a lot of expectations from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Member and former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Rashid Turabi said urging the Turkish state to raise Kashmir issue at the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

In an interview with a Turkish news agency Abdul Rashid Turabi said that Erdogan has played a good role on Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and at UN levels.

When President Erdogan visited India he also talked about Kashmir he said referring to state visit of the Turkish president to India in 2017.

“The Himalayan region has been under a near complete lockdown since August 5 after India scrapped its special status with the government blocking communication access and imposing restriction on movement to thwart any protests in the region. At this point of time we expect President Erdogan to lead and mobilise the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir besides calling for special session of OIC or its foreign ministers to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Turabi said on the sidelines of Islamic Unity Congress in Ankara.

Muslim rulers need to do something to counter the international agenda of RSS, he said referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh the fountainhead of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India.

From 1954 until August 5, 2019 Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed special status under the Indian Constitution which allowed it to enact its own laws. The provisions also protected the region’s citizenship law which barred outsiders from settling in and owning land in the territory.