Bancroft to return to Durham

LONDON: Australia opener Cameron Bancroft is to return to Durham for the 2020 season after impressing during his first spell with the English county side.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who played in the first two Ashes Tests in August, captained the county in both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup before being called up by Australia.

Durham’s director of cricket Marcus North said: “We are delighted to welcome Cameron back to Emirates Riverside for our 2020 season.

“He has had a huge impact on the field with his leadership and undoubted quality through his performances.

“Cameron has also had an impact off the field as an ambassador for the club with a number of community projects.”