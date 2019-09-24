Bancroft to return to Durham

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Australia opener Cameron Bancroft is to return to Durham for the 2020 season after impressing during his first spell with the English county side.
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who played in the first two Ashes Tests in August, captained the county in both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup before being called up by Australia.
Durham’s director of cricket Marcus North said: “We are delighted to welcome Cameron back to Emirates Riverside for our 2020 season.
“He has had a huge impact on the field with his leadership and undoubted quality through his performances.
“Cameron has also had an impact off the field as an ambassador for the club with a number of community projects.”
