Archers await visas for Spain event

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team is awaiting their visas to feature in the 2019 International Visually-Impaired Archery Championship scheduled to be held from September 25-30 in Andorra.

Pakistan Blind Archery Federation (PBAF) Secretary Tanveer Ahmed said we had applied for the visas to the Spanish Embassy 15 days prior to the championship but have not yet been granted. “The championship organisers had also requested the Spanish Embassy to grant visas to the Pakistani team so that they could be able to participate in the event,” he told APP.

Tanveer added that we could only feature in the event if we get our visas till September 26, as our competition dates are September 28 and 29.

The PBAF official said a three-member Pakistan team was scheduled to take part in the extravaganza. Tanveer along with Waleed Aziz, Abdul Waheed will feature in the mega event while Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Waqas would accompany the team as coach and manager, respectively.