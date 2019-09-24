Dynamites record first victory

LAHORE: Muneeba Ali (57 not out) and Maham Tariq (4-35) helped PCB Dynamites thrash PCB Blasters by eight wickets in the fifth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Monday, says a PCB release.

PCB Dynamites chased down PCB Blasters’ 175 inside 44 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Muneeba, who hit four fours, added 69 runs for the opening partnership with Nahida Khan (38). Javeria Khan also contributed with a 71-ball 44, and added 79-run partnership for the second wicket.

For PCB Blasters, Ramin Shamin was the pick of the bowlers with 2-34.

Earlier in the day, PCB Blasters were dismissed for 175 in the 50th over after opting to bat first. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 50 laced with seven fours. Sidra Amin also chipped in with 67-ball 47 with six fours. Maham Tariq took 4-35 in 10 overs, the best bowling figures in the match.

This was PCB Dynamites’ first win in the tournament after they had lost their earlier encounters against Blasters and Challengers, respectively.

Scores in brief: PCB Blasters 175 all out in 49.3 overs (Aliya Riaz 50, Sidra Amin 47; Maham Tariq 4-35). PCB Dynamites 176-2 in 43.3 overs (Muneeba Ali 57 not out, Javeria Khan 44, Nahida Khan 38; Ramin Shamin 2-34). Player of the match: Muneeba Ali.