QUAID-E-AZAM TROPHY: Northern thrashed by a huge margin

ISLAMABAD: The change in the format, playing conditions and coaching staff have turned Rawalpindi-Islamabad based Northern Association into a punching bag for other teams.

In the latest Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match concluded at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad Monday, Central Punjab finished off Northern by an innings and 100 runs.

Islamabad and Rawal­pindi had always stayed at the forefront of domestic first-class cricket in recent past. However, the two matches so far held this season under the newly-adopted format saw Northern struggle to put up a better show as in both matches they were forced to follow-on.

Sabih Azhar (Rawal­pindi) and Taimoor Azam (Islamabad) kept both teams at the forefront of national cricket during the last few years helping the team beat some of best around.

Their contracts have recently been terminated and former Test cricketer Mohammad Wasim has taken over as the coach of newly established Northern Association. Under Wasim, Nor­thern were beaten all ends up by Central Punjab as none of the batsmen made any worthwhile contribution in both the innings the team played.

Resuming the second innings on third day, Northern were restricted to 219. All-rounder Hammad Azam (38), young Haider Ali (33), pace bowlers Waqas Ahmed (28) and Musa Khan (27 not out) turned out to be the leading run-getters. Specialist batsmen Umar Amin (3), Rohail Nazir (5) and Umar Waheed (27) never came up to the challenge as not a single innings of any substance was played.

In the second innings, off-spinner Bilal Asif (4-57) and left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar (3-87) ripped through Northern batting line-up. Zafar returned with the match figure of 7-123. Right-arm pacer Ehsan Adil finished the match with 6-30.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 433 all-out in 107.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 157, Azhar Ali 155, Saad Nasim 31, Rizwan Hussain 30; Nauman Ali 4-104, Musa Khan 3-78, Raza Hasan 2-94). Northern Association 114 all-out in 60.3 overs (Raza Hasan 20, Nauman Ali 17, Umar Amin 12, Umar Waheed 12; Zafar Gohar 4-36, Ehsan Adil 3-15, Bilal Asif 2-13) and 219 all out in 66.3 overs (Hammad Azam 38, Haider Ali 33, Musa Khan 27 not out, Bilal Asif 4-57, Zafar Gohar 3-87, Ehsan Adil 2-15).

At Bugti Stadium, Quetta: Balochistan 500-9 in 130.5 overs (Azeem Ghumman 163, Imran Farhat 117, Imran Butt 66, Ammad Butt 54; Mohammad Irfan 5-131, Bilawal Bhatti 2-104). Southern Punjab 308 all-out in 94.4 overs (Imran Rafiq 110 not out, Umar Siddiq 67, Bilawal Bhatti 57; Mohammad Asghar 3-41, Umar Gul 2-31, Taj Wali 2-50, Yasir Shah 2-126) and after follow-on 132-3 in 33 overs (Shan Masood 45, Sami Aslam 37, Umar Siddiq 26 not out; Yasir Shah 2-46).

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 476-9 decl in 148.5 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 174, Fawad Alam 100 not out, Asad Shafiq 81, Khurram Manzoor 40, Saud Shakil 25; Adil Amin 5-81, Sameen Gul 3-50). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 296-6 in 107 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 113, Adil Amin 70, Zohaib Khan 70 not out, Umar Khan 21 not out; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Tabish Khan 2-65).