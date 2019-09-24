England drop Bairstow for NZ Tests

LONDON: England have dropped Jonny Bairstow from the Test squad for New Zealand, while handing first call-ups to Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley.

Bairstow, who averaged 19.45 in Tests this summer, was named in the Twenty20 International squad, along with a host of new faces that include Somerset opener Tom Banton and Pat Brown, the Worcestershire slower-ball specialist.

With Ben Foakes overlooked for the New Zealand tour as well, the decision to leave out Bairstow means Jos Buttler is set to take over as England’s first-choice Test wicketkeeper on a tour that falls outside the Future Tours Programme but which has been earmarked as an important stepping stone for England ahead of their trip to South Africa in December.

The New Zealand series comes too soon for James Anderson, who recently confirmed his desire to play on despite injury limiting his Ashes involvement. England instead looked to one of Anderson’s younger Lancashire team-mates, with Saqib Mahmood included for both legs of the tour.

Of the XI that beat Australia at The Oval earlier this month to secure a 2-2 series draw, Bairstow is the only omission. Jason Roy, who opened the batting in three Tests against Australia before moving down to No 4 and then being left out to accommodate another all-rounder, also missed out.

Sibley is rewarded for a breakthrough season in which he has scored 1324 Championship runs — more than anyone else in the country — for Warwickshire, while Kent’s Crawley, 21, has risen quickly to prominence since his debut at the end of 2017.

Jack Leach continues as the lead spin option for the two Tests at the end of November, and with Moeen Ali having confirmed his break from the format, Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson is called up for the first time.

Parkinson is also in the T20I squad, from which several regular picks have been rested in the wake of England’s draining World Cup summer. Buttler, Roy, Moeen, Joe Root and Ben Stokes were all overlooked for the five-match series, as the selectors look to candidates from the next generation ahead of next year’s World T20.

Alongside 20-year-old Banton, who finished second in the Vitality Blast run charts and who has attracted global franchise interest for his talent, Brown, whose 31 wickets helped Worcestershire to lift the title last year, and the Lancashire pair of Parkinson and Mahmood, England have called up Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory for the first time. There is also a return for Sam Billings, who missed the World Cup with a shoulder dislocation.

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince.

England Test squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.