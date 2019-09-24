UK top court to rule on parliament suspension

LONDON: The Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday on whether British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in shutting down parliament in the run-up to the country´s scheduled EU exit next month.

Britain´s highest court will rule on the legality of Johnson´s advice to Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue parliament for five weeks until October 14 -- just a fortnight before Brexit day on October 31. After three days of hearings last week, a spokeswoman said the decision would be made at 10:30 am (0930 GMT), with seven of the 11 judges who were involved in the case set to attend.

Johnson, who took office in July, insists the decision to suspend parliament earlier this month was a routine move allowing his new government to launch a fresh legislative programme. But critics accused him of trying to silence MPs, most of whom oppose his threat to leave the European Union on October 31 without a divorce deal with Brussels. A ruling in Johnson´s favour would uphold the long-held principle that prorogation is solely a decision for the prime minister, not the courts.