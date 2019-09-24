Harry and Meghan join S Africa’s fight against gender violence

CAPE TOWN: Prince Harry on Monday urged South African men to turn their back on toxic masculinity as his wife Meghan applauded girls for "standing up for what´s right," as the British royal couple launched their first official tour since becoming parents in May.

The pair joined campaigners in Cape Town fighting South Africa´s stratospheric rates of violence against women on the first stage of a 10-day swing through southern Africa.

Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie landed by commercial flight from London before heading to Nyanga -- a township crippled by gang violence and the highest murder rate in the country, and a far cry from Cape Town´s image for pristine beaches and rolling vineyards. A small excited crowd gathered to greet the royal pair as they arrived to visit Justice Desk, a human rights charity, where they surprised young girls in the middle of a self-defence class.

South Africa is one of the world´s most dangerous places, particularly for women. At least 137 sexual offences are committed per day, according to official figures. In August alone, more than 30 women were killed by their spouses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to crack down on perpetrators after "femicide" protests flared across the country this month. Prince Harry, clad in a light-blue linen shirt and sneakers, joined Meghan, in a patterned black-and-white dress, as they hugged children and danced with them before entering the charity premises. Surprised girls yanked off their boxing gloves to hear the couple speak. "Touching on what your President said last week -- no man is born to cause harm to women," said Prince Harry.

"It´s about redefining masculinity, it´s about creating your own footprints for your children to follow in, so that you can make a positive change for the future." Meghan, a mixed-race American who has been advocating women´s rights long before marrying Harry in 2017, congratulated girls "standing up for what´s right in the face of adversity". "While I´m here with my husband and as a member of the royal family, I am here as a mother, a wife, a woman of colour and your sister," she added, prompting cheers from the crowd.