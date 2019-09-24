Experts laud Xi’s policy of openness

BEIJING: Openness leads to better criticism from the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body, that helps the central government to make right decisions and ensure the country's development, experts said on Monday, following a speech by President Xi Jinping. Xi called for giving full play to the system of democratic centralism, promoting expression and exchanges of differing ideas and opinions and improving the mechanism to ensure consultation — both before and during the decision-making process.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark on Friday in Beijing at the Central Conference on CPPCC Work, which marked the 70th anniversary of the consultative body. So receiving advice from other political parties, people without party affiliation, people's organizations and all ethnic groups and all walks of life is important. They can use their expertise to see solutions to problems from a different angle, not just the Party's."Such advice, and even criticism, is crucial in ensuring that China's development stays on the right path, Zhu added.

Xi said at the conference that being open to advice and criticism, as well as making improvements in the work, show confidence and capability. As long as different parties of the CPPCC uphold the fundamental theory, path and strategy of the Party, they should be encouraged to speak their opinions, even harshly and fiercely at times, he said. The Party should be delighted to hear criticisms and correct mistakes if there are any, as well as to guard against introducing errors, Xi added.