Law student electrocuted at varsity hostel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A student of the Law College was electrocuted at a hostel in the Gomal University on Monday. The deceased student was identified as Imran Babar belonging to Zhob district in Balochistan. He was a student of BS Law fourth semester. Imran Babar was the son of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl local leader Hafiz Hazrat Gul Babar in Zhob.