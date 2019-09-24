Law student electrocuted at varsity hostel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A student of the Law College was electrocuted at a hostel in the Gomal University on Monday. The deceased student was identified as Imran Babar belonging to Zhob district in Balochistan. He was a student of BS Law fourth semester. Imran Babar was the son of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl local leader Hafiz Hazrat Gul Babar in Zhob.
