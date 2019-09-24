close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Law student electrocuted at varsity hostel

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A student of the Law College was electrocuted at a hostel in the Gomal University on Monday. The deceased student was identified as Imran Babar belonging to Zhob district in Balochistan. He was a student of BS Law fourth semester. Imran Babar was the son of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl local leader Hafiz Hazrat Gul Babar in Zhob.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar