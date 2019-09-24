Warne banned from driving for 12 months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Australian former cricketer Shane Warne has been banned from driving for 12 months after racking up six speeding offences within three years.
The ex-spin bowler admitted breaking a 40mph limit in a hired Jaguar car in Kensington last year when he already had 15 penalty points on his licence, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The 50-year-old, who was not in court for the hearing, was clocked at 47mph at 6.29am on a slip road on August 23.
Warne, of Little Venice, west London, was ordered to pay £775 in costs, fined £900, and must pay a surcharge of £170.
