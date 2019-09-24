Bairstow left out of New Zealand tour

LONDON: England have not included Jonny Bairstow in their Test squad for the tour of New Zealand while four players are handed maiden call-ups for the two-match series.

Warwickshire opener Dominic Sibley is rewarded for his remarkable summer with a place on the plane alongside Kent batsman Zak Crawley and Lancashire duo Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson.

Batsman Jason Roy is another to miss out after a difficult Ashes series while seamer James Anderson remains unavailable due to a calf injury.Surrey batsman Ollie Pope is back involved while Jos Buttler will be the wicketkeeper in New Zealand due to Bairstow’s absence.